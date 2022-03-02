Pandemic having 'profound impact' on children's fitness
The pandemic has had a profound impact on the amount of exercise children are taking, according to a council report.
Stockport Council says 40% of children reported doing less than 30 minutes activity per day for the 20/21 academic year. In 2018/2019 it was just over 27%.
There was a small drop in the number doing 60 minutes per day.
The report found the fall was worse in the borough than the average for the country.
At a meeting of the council it was suggested that restrictions introduced during the pandemic, including school closures, were partly to blame.
Councillors have called for new measures to help children get fitter.
Jen Connolly, the council's director of public health, said: "A big focus within the Active Communities strategy is how we bolster the promotion of physical activity out-and-about in green space, not wholly reliant on particular settings like gyms and so on."