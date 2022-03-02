The pandemic has had a profound impact on the amount of exercise children are taking, according to a council report.

Stockport Council says 40% of children reported doing less than 30 minutes activity per day for the 20/21 academic year. In 2018/2019 it was just over 27%.

There was a small drop in the number doing 60 minutes per day.

The report found the fall was worse in the borough than the average for the country.

At a meeting of the council it was suggested that restrictions introduced during the pandemic, including school closures, were partly to blame.

School closures 'partly to blame'. Credit: PA Images

Councillors have called for new measures to help children get fitter.

Jen Connolly, the council's director of public health, said: "A big focus within the Active Communities strategy is how we bolster the promotion of physical activity out-and-about in green space, not wholly reliant on particular settings like gyms and so on."