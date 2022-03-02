Play video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Amy Welch has the story.

The headteacher at the school where Saffie-Rose Roussos was a pupil has written a book about how they coped with her sudden death.

The eight-year-old, from Leyland, was one of 22 people killed after a bomb went off in the Manchester arena after an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May, 2017.

Saffie-Rose was a pupil at Tarleton Primary, and the school's headteacher Chris Upton has now spoken about the harrowing moment staff were informed of her death.

A new book about how the school of Saffie-Rose Roussos coped with her sudden death.

At first, staff thought Saffie-Rose was just missing after the attack. "That was challenging in the first place", said Mr Upton.

"As the day developed, we obviously heard the sad news that she had passed away - the youngest victim of the attack.

"So that brings with it a lot of challenges, especially with such young children that you're dealing with. For example, how do you tell children those types of things?"

The school struggled with media intrusion at at time when they were trying to heal and now its headteacher has written a book about how they coped.

It details how they managed months and years following the attack - with all profits going to a new charity called Sparkle Bean, which provides grants for schools dealing with grief.

Mr Upton explains: "I want it to help school leaders. I think that there's elements of mental health that it can help as well.

"I think it's a hidden side of a terror attack, and about what happens when the cameras go away, and I think people will really connect with that."