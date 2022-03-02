The Great Britain team that raced to gold in the 2021 Speedway of Nations in Manchester are back together for the first time since their victory, but this time as rivals, at the season opener The Peter Craven Memorial.

Three times champion of the world Tai Woffenden will be making a rare appearance on UK shale at the Memorial race night, along with Belle Vue rising star Tom Brennan, Robert Lambert and outgoing Belle Vue ace Dan Bewley.

Tai Woffinden said: “I’m really excited to be able to get back on a bike in Manchester. It’s a place I really love to race and I’ve never taken part in this event before.

Tai Woffenden to make rare appearance on UK shale Credit: Taylor Lanning

“This meeting means a lot to Belle Vue and for me it’s all about going out and wanting to give something back to all the British fans who have been so supportive.

“These last two years have been very hard for everyone with Covid, and apart from the British GP this will be the only time British supporters will be able to see me race.

“Looking at the field that has been put together, I think it will be a fantastic meeting and we look forward to an enjoyable night of racing."

This year's Peter Craven Memorial is on Monday March 21, and will see Dan Bewley returning to the National Speedway Stadium to defend his title.

The line-up so far: Dan Bewley, Max Fricke, Brady Kurtz, Adam Ellis, Nicolai Klindt, Tobiasz Musielak, Charles Wright, Chris Harris, Norick Blödorn, Jason Doyle, Matej Žagar, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Tom Brennan, Robert Lambert, Tai Woffinden, RIDER TBC

Who is Peter Craven?

Peter Craven Credit: Brenda Leat

Peter Craven was from Liverpool and rode for Belle Vue Aces in Manchester from 1952 to 1963. He was also a Double World Speedway Champion. Known as the 'Tom Thumb of Speedway' due to being only 5 feet tall, he won his first title in 1954, just six years after his first go on a speedway bike.

Peter died at the age of 29, two days after a crash on the track in Edinburgh when he took evasive action to avoid a rider infront. He left behind his wife Brenda, and two children Robert and Julie.

Peter is still regarded as one of the widely regarded as one of the best speedway riders there ever was. He inspired 1976 Speedway World Champion Peter Collins MBE to take up the sport

Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah has been speaking to Peter Collins MBE about his hero.