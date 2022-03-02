The Wanted's Tom Parker to miss first tour dates due to brain tumour treatment

The Wanted's Tom Parker has revealed he'll have to miss the first few shows of the band's tour as he's currently receiving treatment for his brain tumour in Spain.

The 33-year-old singer from Bolton revealed his 'inoperable' and 'terminal' diagnosis in October 2020.

He was due to open the group's Greatest Hits tour in Glasgow tomorrow (3 March), but on social media he wrote: "So, as most of you know, I’ve been out in Spain on a treatment programme for the past couple of weeks.

"It was only meant to last 20 days but due to a couple of logistical changes with tests and results it won’t be complete until the end of the week now which has delayed our journey home."

He continued: "I’m obviously gutted that I’ll be missing the first few shows but as I’m sure you will understand, I have to complete my treatment cycle.

"I know that the show will be incredible and that my boys will hold the fort down until I’m back."

Following his announcement, fans have come out in support, with one Tweeting: "We just want you to know if you miss all this tour - that’s fine. Your health is 100000 times more important than any tour will ever be."

Another said: "We totally understand Tom and wish you the best for your treatment cycle."

In a separate Tweet, Parker was asked which tour date he was most looking forward to, to which he answered: "I think Manchester will be an emotional night."

That performance will take place on 13 March.

The other four band members - Max George, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran - held a live meet and greet on Instagram this evening.

When asked about Parker, McGuiness said: "He's pushing on and he's going to join us ASAP."

