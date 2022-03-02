Two men charged with attempted murder after Preston shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Preston last summer.

Lancashire Police were called to an address on Bowlingfields at around 11:10pm on 11 July, following reports that a man in his 30s had sustained a gunshot wound.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He's now recovering.

Today (2 March), police arrested Paul Matheson, 38, of Houldsworth Road, Preston and Daniel Quinn, 30, formerly of Holme Slack Lane, Preston.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, they have since been charged with attempted murder, and will appear before Preston Magistrates' Court on 3 March.

Anybody with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1862 of 11 July, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.