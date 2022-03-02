Yousef Makki's family launch foundation in his name

The family of a teenager stabbed and killed by a friend have launched a charitable foundation in his name, three years after his death.

Yousef Makki, who was 17, died after an altercation in Hale Barns in Trafford in March 2019.

To mark the anniversary his family have decided to create a hardship fund in Yousef’s name.

They say it is to support young people from a similarly disadvantaged background to Yousef, who without access to such funding, may struggle to fulfill their educational journey and achieve their hopes and dreams in whatever field this may be within.

Yousef Makki died aged 17 in March 2019.

Yousef attended Manchester Grammar School on a full bursary scholarship and wished to become a heart surgeon after university.

His family say Yousef wanted to help his community and encourage others, no matter what background they came from to be the best possible version of themselves they could be.

They say it is this energy that they have chosen to harness and apply to the creation of the Yousef Makki Foundation.

Via the launch of the Yousef Makki Foundation they hope to be able to help dozens of young people in and around Greater Manchester with hardship funding once they have reached an initial £10,000 in public donations.

More information can be found here