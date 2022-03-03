The family of a school girl who was shot while waiting at a bus stop in Liverpool say she is a shy girl with "big dreams and aspirations."

Emergency services were called to Upper Warwick Street, in Toxteth, at around 5:10pm on Tuesday, 1 March following reports of gunshots.

The 15-year-old girl was waiting for a bus when she was shot, sustaining serious injuries to her upper body - believed to be in her neck and spine.

She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but is now in a "serious but stable condition."

A GoFundMe page has now been set up by family member Mal Lee to raise money for the school girl's future and recovery.

Writing on the GofundMe page, Mal said: "This appeal will not mend the horrific injuries the stray bullet has caused, including the damage that it has left behind on her innocent young body."She will be suffering for many years to come and will undoubtedly suffer flashbacks for some time, she will require all her strength to get through this with plenty of family support."I have started this fundraising appeal to help give her a better quality of life and help with the support that will take away the stress and trauma from the youngster and her family."

Her family describe the teen, who they did not want to name to protect her identity, as hardworking and career-driven.

Police are looking for people on 'up to four bikes' who were dressed in dark clothing, and wore face coverings, like a balaclava. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The family say they worry how the incident will impact the 15-year-old, and want to give her the most support possible.Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the family member asked: "Is she ever going to go out again, will she be able to live a normal life not even physically, but mentally?"This is something she will struggle with. It's looking at those sort of things, I would hate for her not to be able to reach her dreams and ambitions."

They added: "She doesn't really go out much, she would go to school and come back. She is always doing her school work."She's never been a bother, she's never brought an ounce of trouble to the door."She doesn't go out and hang round in the streets and stuff. She's got a couple of little friends who come round and they will stay at her house and stuff."

"She's always about her work and wants to go to uni and have a good career, she's got big dreams and aspirations to go far with herself," she said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.A 27-year-old man from Toxteth, was arrested on Wednesday 2 March on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate.Previously, a 21-year-old man from Toxteth was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on Tuesday evening.A 60-year-old man from Toxteth who had earlier been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been released under investigation.

At the scene they found the teenager had suffered serious injuries after being shot in the upper body. Credit: Liverpool Echo

At a press conference Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said police believe multiple shots were fired by one or more people. who were riding bikes at the time.Police are looking for people on 'up to four bikes' that were dressed in dark clothing, and wearing face masks or face coverings, like a balaclava.A short time after the shooting, a 21-year-old man turned up at hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. His injuries are not life-threatening.Police are keeping an open mind but believe that these two shooting incidents are linked.Detectives are continuing to urge anyone who has information, witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage to come forward as they could assist the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously quoting log 647 of 1st March.