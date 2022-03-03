Play video

Video report by Isle of Man correspondent Joshua Stokes

A gay rights activist has said he "lived in fear" growing up in the Isle of Man during a time when homosexual acts were illegal.

Alan Shea is well known in the Island for championing LGBTQ+ rights, something he has been doing for most of his life.

He has spoken out about what it was like being gay in the Island at a time when the police were 'targeting' gay men because of their sexuality.

He said: "I was attacked and beaten up. If you walked along the promenade you were stopped by the police".

Alan is now asking that the Isle of Man Constabulary to apologise for the police actions towards the gay community at the time.

He said: "I'll fight for the people that are no longer here to get that apology".

A number of young men are believed to have taken their own lives before the change in the law.

The former Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, Howard Quayle, issued a public apology to gay men in 2020 who were convicted of historic same-sex offences.

A statement the current Chief Constable Gary Roberts, supported at the time.

Speaking then Mr Roberts said: "It’s entirely right and to be welcomed that the Chief Minister has done this. It’s also important to note that the Constabulary’s inclusion and diversity work has become something I am proud of."

When asked about a direct apology, a spokesperson said: “Mr Roberts has already made his view clear on this. The Chief Constable will not revisit the issue.”

1992 The year the Isle of Man passed a law that decriminalised homosexual acts.

The Isle of Man parliament passed a law decriminalising homosexuality in 1992, which was 27 years after the same law was passed in England.

This year marks 30 years since legalisation was passed, but Alan said "it's a short time, it's still very raw".

He admits he's "still very wary" of the Isle of Man Constabulary because of the actions of the force when he was campaigning.

Tynwald Day 'turning point' demonstration

Alan Shea made headlines around the world after his demonstration during Tynwald Day in 1991 where he shaved his head and wore a mock prison outfit.

He exercised his democratic right by presenting a petition of grievance during the Island's national day in an attempt to change the law relating to the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Alan (left) wore a prisoner outfit as he handed his petition to the Manx parliament. Credit: Alan Shea

He said the choice of outfit was to compare the treatment of gay people in the Isle of Man and the Nazi's treatment of homosexuals during World War II.

The event was organised by the Ellan Vannin Gay Group which campaigned to change the law allowing gay men to express themselves sexually without fear of prosecution.

In 2021, the Isle of Man organised its first ever public pride event, marking 30 years since Alan's protest.