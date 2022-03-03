The family of a grandmother who died after she collapsed in the road and was then hit by a car in Blackpool have paid an emotional tribute to her life.

Maria Dickinson, from Blackpool, passed away in hospital on Saturday, 26 February, after she was hit by a car she had been travelling in moments before on Westmorland Avenue.

On Friday, 25 February, a Mercedes car had stopped in the road to let Mrs Dickinson get out.

As she walked towards the back of the vehicle she collapsed and was involved in a collision with the car.

The 72-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but later died.

Her family have paid a heartfelt tribute to the grandmother, describing her as having had a "heart of gold" and "a smile of pure joy".

They said: “Born into a family of performers she carried on the family tradition when she became one of The Roly Poly dance troupe - performing up and down the country and travelling the world.

"She certainly managed to cram one hell of a life into her 72 years on this planet. Wife, mother, sister, nana, best friend - life will never be the same for those that have lost her.

"A heart of gold, a smile of pure joy, a kindness that extended to all she knew – that was Maria.

“Her life will live on through her little granddaughter who inherited her bold/vivacious personality and loves to dance (just like her nana)."

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for information after the death of Maira. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1219 of February 25.