Greater Manchester Police standards 'still falling short'

Play video

Andy Cooke, inspector of constabulary, speaks to ITV Granada Reports

Greater Manchester Police is still falling short of expected standards but has made some progress in better recording crime, according to a watchdog.

Government inspectors still rated it "inadequate" in three areas - including on how it investigates crime and responds to the public - as it warned "significant challenges remain" for the force.

The force was put in special measures as a result of a series of damning watchdog investigations where it was found to have failed to properly record 80,000 crimes.

Greater Manchester Police Headquarters in Newton Heath Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Archive/PA Images

According to the latest findings, GMP was also told it "requires improvement" in five other areas while only being rated adequate for one other aspect. Inspectors did not rate any areas as good or outstanding.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services - which carried out the review between February and November and visited the force in September - found the force had made some progress and improvement and is now properly recording a "substantial majority" of reported crimes. But it found "overall it is not achieving the expected level of service".

> Inspectors 'fear for public safety' after another critical report into Greater Manchester Police

> GMP officers to have 'victim-focused' training after failing to record crimes

> Hundreds of victims potentially put at risk by GMP's new computer system, report says

Andy Cooke, inspector of constabulary, said: "Greater Manchester Police has faced immense challenges but I am pleased with the progress the force has made in the short period of time since it published its new action plan, back in September last year.

"However, Greater Manchester Police is still falling short of the level of service both the inspectorate and the public expect. I am particularly concerned about how the force investigates crime, its insufficient understanding of demand and how it supports its workforce. We have made several recommendations for the force to make improvements in these areas.

"The challenges facing Greater Manchester Police should not be underestimated, but I am optimistic that the trajectory and pace of improvement will continue this year. We will continue to closely monitor the force's progress."

A Greater Manchester Police vehicle Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto/PA Images

In September the watchdog warned the force's failure to improve how it was responding to vulnerable victims of crime had prompted concerns for public safety.

It gave the force a so-called "cause for concern" - notices issued so findings and recommendations can be urgently highlighted ahead of the publication of a more detailed inspection report.

The force's deputy chief constable Terry Woods said the report was a "fair and accurate illustration" of the force's position in September when inspectors visited, adding: "We are as committed now as we were then to fixing these issues and that the plan we are pursuing at pace addresses each and every one of the areas raised in the report."

Six months on, the force is already seeing "green shoots of improvement in the many areas we know are of most concern to both HMICFRS and the residents of Greater Manchester", he said, adding: "I am confident that we are already in a much improved position and the changes we are making are having a positive and sustainable impact."

Chief Constable Stephen Watson Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images

When Stephen Watson joined the force as chief constable in May 2021 he vowed to quit if it was not a "demonstrably better place" within two years.

The former South Yorkshire Police chief was appointed to the GMP role after the force was put in special measures.

He was tasked with coming up with an urgent plan to improve the force, which has been hit by a series of scandals while hundreds of staff transferred to other forces and rank-and-file morale was at rock-bottom.

Bev Hughes, Greater Manchester Deputy Mayor of Police, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire said, "We know Greater Manchester Police is on a journey to bring about the improvements it needs to make in order to provide the quality service the public expect and deserve to keep them safe.

"Today’s HMICFRS inspection report shows that while progress is being made GMP has some way to go and I know communities will be disappointed by this. However it is encouraging that HMICFRS have acknowledged progress, especially in recording crime, which I welcome.

Baroness Beverley Hughes knows communities will be disappointed Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

"The inspection happened in August and September 2021, using data from June and July. Our new Chief Constable, Stephen Watson, took office in May last year and within months published his long-term improvement plan, which has already been tackling the shortcomings that the inspection report has identified.

"The momentum is there and with our further financial investment in GMP, through the police precept, to improve services such as their call handling centre and the re-opening the Bolton custody suite, as well as recruiting more frontline officers, we will see more strides being made to improve the service in the coming months.

"I will continue to meet with the Chief Constable to ensure this happens."