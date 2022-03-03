The majority of the north west's Nightingale Courts, set up to deal with the backlog of cases because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to close.

During the pandemic, sports arenas, hotels, and conference centres were transformed into court rooms to provide more space for jury trials when social distancing was in place.

Temporary court rooms set up at Hilton Hotels in Manchester and Liverpool, the University of Bolton Stadium and Chester's Crowne Plaza Hotel will shut.

However, the Ministry of Justice says the one in Fleetwood will continue to hear cases for another year providing an additional two court rooms.

Just one Nightingale Courts in the north west will remain open Credit: ITN

The latest figures show that in December 2021 the crown court backlog dropped to under 59,000. This is a fall of over 2,000 since its peak in June 2021.

Meanwhile, in magistrates’ courts, the outstanding criminal caseload has dropped by almost 70,000 cases since its peak in July 2021.

In the north west, the number of outstanding cases has dropped significantly in recent months.

Following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, courtroom capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The MoJ says the majority of the region's temporary courts are no longer needed and will wind down at the end of March 2022.

Justice Minister James Cartlidge said, "We are beginning to see the backlog drop so victims can get the speedier justice they deserve."

Salford's Lowry Theatre

A Nightingale Court at the Lowry theatre in Salford became the focus of media attention in May 2021 when a judge ruled three men accused of altering police statements after the Hillsborough disaster had no case to answer.

Some Nightingale Courts in the South East, London and the Midlands will stay open to help drive court recovery and reduce delays.

1,100 new judges are also being recruited to further boost efforts to increase capacity and tackle the remaining backlog.