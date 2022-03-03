A man from Southport who was jailed for raping a toddler and sexually assaulting another child has had his sentence increased to nearly 20 years.Ryan Hawkins, 30, was identified by National Crime Agency investigators discussing the sexual abuse of children with other paedophiles online.In September 2021, under the username 'bigladuk6', he shared a graphic sexual image of a baby and told another user about his plans to abuse a young girl the following week.Hawkins was arrested eight days later and two identical videos of him raping a toddler were found on his phone.

He admitted to sexually abusing the toddler on two separate occasions and to sexually assaulting another young child.

He was charged with the rape and assault of a girl under 13, sexual assault of a male under 13, two counts of making indecent images of a child (IIOC) and one of distributing IIOC.Hawkins pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 17 years (12 years imprisonment with a five year extended licence) in December 2021.

But, the Court of Appeal in London concluded the sentence was unduly lenient.

It agreed that the rape involved extreme harm and multiple, high culpability factors, placing it within the most serious sentencing category.As a result, Hawkins' sentence was increased to 19 years and eight months (14 years and eight months imprisonment with a five year extended licence).NCA operations manager Phil Eccles said: "Ryan Hawkins’ crimes are absolutely horrific."The fact he openly discussed the abuse with strangers on the internet shows his callous nature and the fact he had no regard of the profound impact this would have on his victims."He is an example of the highest risk and most dangerous sexual offenders targeted by the NCA and it is only right he is behind bars where no longer poses a threat to children."