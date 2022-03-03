A third man has been arrested in connection with a shooting which left a teenage girl in critical condition in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to Upper Warwick Street, in Toxteth, at around 5:10pm on Tuesday, 1 March following reports of gunshots.

The 15-year-old girl was waiting for a bus when she was shot, sustaining serious injuries.

Police say she remains in a stable condition in hospital, describing her survival as a "miracle".

A 27-year-old, from Toxteth, was arrested on Wednesday, 2 March on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Another man, a 21-year-old from Toxteth, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on Tuesday, 1 March.

Police say they have released a man, 60, from Toxteth, under investigation who had earlier been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives investigating the shooting ask anyone with information to contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously quoting log 647 of 1st March.