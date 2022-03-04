Afflecks celebrates 40 years of music and fashion

2022 sees iconic Mancunian shopping emporium, Afflecks, celebrate 40 years of independent retail, enterprise, and creativity.

The Northern Quarter venue houses independent shops known for selling vintage clothes, jewellery and records.

Generations of youngsters from across the country have made pilgrimages to the store over 4 decades.

Mikki Christi runs two stores in Afflecks. She says the place fulfils a need for somewhere safe for youngsters to be able to hang out and socialise.

The likes of Lady Gaga and Debbie Harry, the Spice Girls and Clash singer Joe Strummer have all shopped there and Afflecks remains one of the most well-loved and well-known places in Manchester.

Mikki calls Afflecks the jewel in the crown of the Northern Quarter that people from all over the world come to visit.

Now, To commemorate the destination’s incredible heritage and legacy, Afflecks have commissioned a special 40th birthday portrait exhibition and book. “Afflecks 40” will celebrate those who have been part of the journey and the team is looking for Afflecks fans to be part of it. The project will kick off celebrations at Afflecks, including a summer event

Afflecks want to hear from fans and friends old and new as they search for people to make up the Afflecks 40 - whether its stories of enterprise as a former stall holder, teenage tales of hanging out during prime ‘Madchester’ days or maybe you even proposed to your partner amongst the vintage coats! Whatever the connection, Afflecks want to hear your story. Anyone interested in taking part should email afflecks@siobhanhanley.com - no matter how big or small you think your story is, Afflecks want to hear it!