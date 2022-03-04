A woman who says police dismissed her fears that she had been drugged and raped, and said "nothing would come" of taking her case to court, has received £8,000 in damages.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) paid the money to the woman, who says officers also told her and her husband to go see her alleged attacker and "set the record straight".

Two police officers visited the woman, from Wigan, in July 2019, after she said she had woken up in a strange house and was fully undressed and in pain.

At first, the officers failed to take a statement or arrange physical tests to back up her claims. It was only when she called police for a second time, her case was taken seriously.

She said: “I tried to explain what had happened as best I could as I still couldn’t make sense of what was going on and I was still feeling dizzy, even when officers arrived.

“I told them I thought I had been drugged and raped.

“The woman officer took me into a room on my own and advised me that reporting a rape meant ‘it would be over mine and my family’s heads for quite a while’, that it would ‘take a year to resolve’ and that if it went to court ‘nothing would come of it’.

“Then we went back in the other room and in front of everyone she said to my husband ‘I recommend you go to him (the alleged attacker) and see if you can set the record straight’.

“I felt like I had been treated disgustingly, I was just a number not a person.

The woman was eventually examined after an 11 hour wait Credit: ITV News

“My sexual violence support adviser says it’s the worst case she has ever dealt with. I have felt like giving up, it’s affected not just me but the whole family.”

The woman, who believes her drink was spiked in a bar, phoned back the next day and insisted the matter be properly investigated.

She was eventually examined following an 11-hour wait and gave a statement, but says Greater Manchester Police has since given little update on the progress of the case.

Associate solicitor Nicola Bailey-Gibbs

GMP has agreed to pay her damages of £8,000 following a legal claim, led by Hudgell Solicitors, in relation to how she was initially treated by officers who first visited her.

Associate solicitor Nicola Bailey-Gibbs said: “My client was treated in a wholly inappropriate manner, and it was a shocking error of judgment by trained police officers who completely failed in their duty of care.”

She said it was the third case within two years in which GMP has paid damages to clients of Hudgell Solicitors, due to concerns over the way allegations of sexual assaults on women had been investigated.

In 2020, a five-figure damages settlement was paid to a woman who was mocked in emails between officers after she alleged she was raped.

Earlier this year the force also agreed compensation with a homeless woman after it was alleged the force had failed to properly investigate an assault on her.

Credit: PA images

As part of that case, it was alleged that had the police undertaken a proportionate investigation, they would have established a link to four other alleged sexual assaults involving homeless women.

Mrs Bailey-Gibbs added: “This is a worrying pattern. We know from the many victims of sexual assault we support that finding the courage to speak out and make allegations is so, so difficult.

“Being treated in this way will only make more people reluctant to come forward and would of course sadly make the world a more dangerous place for women.”