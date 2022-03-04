A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was hit while cycling by a car which then failed to stop.

Emergency services were called to Maghull at 8:15pm, on Saturday 26 February, after reports of a collision on Northway in Sefton.

He was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering a serious arm injury and is now in a stable condition.

Merseyside Police has launched an investigation to identify the driver and the vehicle to help with enquiries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and drivers who were in the vicinity at that time to come forward to help.

Sergeant Ian Cowell said: “We’re keen to speak to the driver of the vehicle to establish the details as a matter of urgency."If you witnessed this collision, or were passing and may have captured any dashcam footage to please come forward and we will take action.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (0151) 777 5747, email: sciu@merseyside.police.uk, or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 22000140403.