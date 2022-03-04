Jordan North has completed his fundraising challenge rowing 100 miles from London to Burnley in aid of Comic Relief.

His friends and family gathered at the finish to welcome him back home.

He was welcomed with chants of "he's rowing home, he's rowing home, he's rowing, Jordan's rowing home!"

On arrival Jordan was told the total amount raised over the week was £681,664, which brought him and the Radio 1 team present to tears.

He said: "It's like half the town has come out. It's like the last time Burnley was promoted!"

He added: "If I see another canal or rowing boat I'll scream!"

Jordan wore his Burnley FC outfit as he rowed the final mile of his 100-mile challenge. Credit: PA Images

He was joined for the last mile by his dad and his brother who helped him in on the final stretch.

The Burnley-born Radio 1 presenter has been navigating through the UK's canals all week leading up to his hometown.

'Rowing Home' has raised over half a million pounds so far.

During the fourth day of the challenge, Jordan said he was "absolutely drained" and said he did not think he could continue.

He spoke with Granada Reports Presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh ahead of the charity challenge.

The former I'm A Celebrity contestant started the challenge on Monday 28 February and has rowed eight hours every day on a single scull rowing boat.

The challenge has also been filmed for a documentary which will air in March ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday 18 March.