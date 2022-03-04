Liverpool's busses one step closer to public control

The Liverpool City Region today (Friday 4 March) took an important step towards a major reform of its buses in a move that would see services taken back into public control.

The Combined Authority voted unanimously to confirm franchising as the region’s preferred future model for running the bus network and services – a move that would reverse the industry’s deregulation in the mid 1980s.

Under the plans, buses would better integrate with other modes of transport – like the region’s new fleet of publicly-owned trains – and ticketing would be made simpler and more convenient with the introduction of a tap-and-go system with daily fare caps that will mean passengers always pay the cheapest fare.

Steve Rotheram is the Liverpool City Region Mayor.

More than 80% of journeys on the city region’s public transport network - over 400,000 a day - are made by bus, providing many people with a vital lifeline that connects them with work and opportunity, friends and family and much, much more.

Mayor Rotheram has pledged to reform the region’s transport by building a London-style system that will make travelling around quicker, cheaper, greener and more reliable.

Today’s decision triggers the next stage of the process, which includes additional work to complete the bus franchise business case and an independent assessment, before launching a public consultation.