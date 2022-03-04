A 22-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a baby girl who died from a 'catastrophic' brain injury.

Brandon Heath inflicted the fatal, massive brain injury on the 22-month-old after being trusted to look after her by her mother, on 30 August 2020 in Northwich.

He called the emergency services at 9.41am, claiming that the child was unresponsive, and telling operators she was limp and struggling to breathe, but he said he did not know why.

Heath, of no fixed abode, then gave the 999 operator, paramedics and police, a number of explanations for what had happened, changing his story several times.

But he maintained he had done nothing to cause the baby's problems.

When the air ambulance arrived a doctor concluded it was "highly likely" the child had suffered a severe brain injury.

She was taken to Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool where she underwent an operation, but she sadly died at 7.45pm on 31 August.

Heath was interviewed by police at the time before being arrested and charged with murder on 21 July 2021.

He pleaded not guilty, and a jury at Chester Crown Court found him not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

He will be sentenced on 8 March 2022.

Senior Crown prosecutor Nicky Inskip, said: "This toddler did not suffer brain damage and death through some dreadful disease or a road traffic accident.

"The Crown Prosecution Service said she died as a result of violence inflicted upon her by Brandon Heath, the man who had been left caring for her.

"He claimed he didn’t know what had happened to her but medical experts who saw the child before and after her death concluded that the many injuries on this little girl’s body were not accidental and the severe injury to her head had led to her death.

"Brandon Heath maintained his innocence throughout, dragging her parents through a trial.

"The jury have seen through his lies and found him guilty of killing her. Our thoughts remain with the child’s family.

"We would like to thank them and the witnesses for their help in bringing this prosecution."