At times like these, the role of the teacher could not be more important.

Many schools across the UK, and world, are taking time to tackle the complicated issue of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine in the classroom.

But how do you explain to a group of young school children about these kinds of events that are so difficult to comprehend?

Young pupils at Yew Tree Primary regularly talk in lessons about the ongoing conflict.

Play video

At Yew Tree Primary School in Dukinfield, teachers are weaving Ukraine into the older children's every day curriculum, by watching news bulletins and having active discussions.

The school hopes by teaching children the basics of what is going on, they can alleviate some of the concerns and fears that they may be having.

Co-headteacher, Janet Postlethwaite, said: "We've focused really on the year fives and sixes and done very simple lessons and not made a huge deal of it."

Headteacher Janet Poslethwaite explains how the school has adapted to include Ukraine in every lessons.

Play video

She continued: "But one of the things we do in five and six is watch the news and talk about topical issues and obviously this is forefront at the moment.

"With the younger children it is really just as and when they come to us with any fears or issues."

Do you want to speak to your child about the war in Europe? ITV News has spoken to the experts about how how can you approach the conversation.

Listen to the ITV News podcast, for the latest expert analysis on Ukraine