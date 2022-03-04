A teenage boy has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was shot at a bus stop in Liverpool - the fourth arrest by police.

Emergency services were called to Upper Warwick Street, in Toxteth, at around 5:10pm on Tuesday, 1 March following reports of gunshots.

A teenage girl, who was waiting for a bus, was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be to her neck and spine. Her condition is now described as "stable".

Police forensic tape marks a bullet hole in a bus stop in Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth, Liverpool. Credit: PA images

An 18-year-old boy, from Toxteth, is the fourth person to be arrested on Friday, 5 March, on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A man, 27, from Toxteth, who was was arrested on Thursday, 3 March, on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate has now been released under investigation.A second man, 21, from Toxteth who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life has also been released under investigation.

Forensic investigators at the scene of a shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool. Credit: PA images

Another man, 60, from the area, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but was later released under investigation.

Police believe multiple shots were fired by one or more people who were riding bikes at the time and are asking anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously quoting log 647 of 1 March.