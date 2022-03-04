Volunteers collect donations in Crewe to be sent to Ukrainian refugees

  • Audrey Stephens is a volunteer working at the drop-off point

Volunteers have been gathering supplies in Crewe to be sent out to refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Crewe based social enterprise Donatable has joined forces with its member Qualkem Ltd to promote the emergency appeal.

They are calling on people to donate a variety of items to help those in Ukraine.

What are volunteers asking people to donate?

  • Foil Survival Blankets

  • Toys

  • Nappies

  • Sanitary Products

  • Crayons

  • Towels

  • First Aid Kits

  • Sleeping Bags

  • Metal Cups

  • Thermal Clothing

  • Hair Brushes

  • Shampoos

  • Toothbrushes

  • Children's Clothes

  • Bandages

Volunteers have been arriving at the Crewe facility to donate supplies. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Rachel Williams from Donatable said:  "We need to reach as many people as possible to support this terrible humanitarian crisis."

She added: "Please drop off as many items as you can and we're also appealing for donations to the JustGiving page as it costs £1,000 to transport each lorry full of emergency supplies."

All items can be dropped off at Qualkem Limited, Macon Way, Crewe CW1 6YU.