Volunteers collect donations in Crewe to be sent to Ukrainian refugees

Audrey Stephens is a volunteer working at the drop-off point

Volunteers have been gathering supplies in Crewe to be sent out to refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Crewe based social enterprise Donatable has joined forces with its member Qualkem Ltd to promote the emergency appeal.

They are calling on people to donate a variety of items to help those in Ukraine.

What are volunteers asking people to donate?

Foil Survival Blankets

Toys

Nappies

Sanitary Products

Crayons

Towels

First Aid Kits

Sleeping Bags

Metal Cups

Thermal Clothing

Hair Brushes

Shampoos

Toothbrushes

Children's Clothes

Bandages

Volunteers have been arriving at the Crewe facility to donate supplies. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Rachel Williams from Donatable said: "We need to reach as many people as possible to support this terrible humanitarian crisis."

She added: "Please drop off as many items as you can and we're also appealing for donations to the JustGiving page as it costs £1,000 to transport each lorry full of emergency supplies."

All items can be dropped off at Qualkem Limited, Macon Way, Crewe CW1 6YU.