Volunteers collect donations in Crewe to be sent to Ukrainian refugees
Audrey Stephens is a volunteer working at the drop-off point
Volunteers have been gathering supplies in Crewe to be sent out to refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
Crewe based social enterprise Donatable has joined forces with its member Qualkem Ltd to promote the emergency appeal.
They are calling on people to donate a variety of items to help those in Ukraine.
What are volunteers asking people to donate?
Foil Survival Blankets
Toys
Nappies
Sanitary Products
Crayons
Towels
First Aid Kits
Sleeping Bags
Metal Cups
Thermal Clothing
Hair Brushes
Shampoos
Toothbrushes
Children's Clothes
Bandages
Rachel Williams from Donatable said: "We need to reach as many people as possible to support this terrible humanitarian crisis."
She added: "Please drop off as many items as you can and we're also appealing for donations to the JustGiving page as it costs £1,000 to transport each lorry full of emergency supplies."
All items can be dropped off at Qualkem Limited, Macon Way, Crewe CW1 6YU.