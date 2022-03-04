A woman who was discovered dead in a house in Rossendale has been named by police.

Paramedics found the woman, who has now been identified as Lisa Price, at a house on Spring Street in Crawshawbooth at about 10:20pm on Tuesday, 1 March.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men aged - aged 21, 41 and 50 - from Rossendale, were arrested on suspicion of her murder but have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are asking anybody who saw anything suspicious or anybody with CCTV or dash cam footage between Tuesday, 1 March and Wednesday, 2 March to come forward.

DCI Allen Davies said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Lisa’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to Lisa’s death and I would ask anybody with information which could assist our inquiry to please get in touch.”

Police ask anyone with information to email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or call police on 101 quoting log 1506 of March 1.