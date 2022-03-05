A man has been charged with attempted murder following the shooting of a 15-year-old girl at a bus stop in Toxteth.

Rio Jones, of Jermyn Street in Toxteth, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a controlled drug.

Police were first called to Upper Warwick Street on Tuesday (March 1) following reports of gunshots.

Mr Jones, 18, was remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens adult remand court today (March 5).

The 15 year-old girl is in hospital in a stable condition, Merseyside Police said.