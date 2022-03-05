Play video

Report by Jennifer Buck

People from across the North West have joined together with the Ukranian Community to rally against the Russian invasion.

The Ukranian national anthem was sang by the crowds gathered in the centre of Manchester this afternoon to show support for Ukraine and offer help and donations.

Ukranian children joined the rally against the invasion of their country Credit: ITV News

Amongst the crowds were many people who still have family members trying to get out of the Ukraine or sheltering from the violence.

Jez Myers and his girlfriend Maria Romanenko managed to escape Ukraine earlier this week. Maria is a journalist who feared for her life saying her name could be on the Russian 'kill list'. She has now been granted a UK visa to live with boyfriend Jez, who is from Manchester.