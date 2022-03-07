A rare first edition of a Harry Potter book covered in doodles, is set to fetch thousands of pounds at auction - after being bought in Manchester for just 50p.

The hardback copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - one of only 500 in the first Potter print run in 1997 - was bought from a charity shop in November 2021.

Not only is it in well-thumbed condition, it is filled with a child’s scribbled drawings.

The seller, a businessman from Manchester who wishes to remain anonymous, said he did not realise it was a first edition when he bought it.

The seller of the book didn't realise it was a first edition. Credit: Hansons

The seller said: "I just spotted the back cover with the image of the wizard and thought it looked interesting.

"It was only 50p. I found it in one of those traditional charity shops packed with boxes.

"Around Christmas time, I decided to contact Hansons Auctioneers to check whether it was a first edition. They confirmed that it was - a nice surprise to say the least."

Despite its shabby condition, the book is set for auction at Hansons Auctioneers on 9 March with a guide price of £2,000 to £3,000.

In the same sale, Hansons is offering a pristine copy of the same book with an estimate of £40,000 to £60,000.

Its owner, a books collector, kept it in darkness to protect it from the light, within a protective cover for 25 years, before deciding to sell.

Jim Spencer - books expert at Hansons - with the charity shop copy and the 'pristine' copy. Credit: Hansons

Jim Spencer, books expert at Hansons, said: "In essence, we have two first issue hardbacks - one carefully preserved and unread, the other thoroughly enjoyed and read to death.

"The question is, which one was loved the most? Or enjoyed the most? Arguably, the damaged one tells its own important story.

"I always like to imagine historians of the future gazing at something like this, the doodles and naive fan art, the evidence it was read over and over again - it would surely give them a true sense of Harry Potter fever."

Jim said that ordinarily, condition is everything to book collectors, but people who grew up with 'Pottermania' don't necessarily see bumped corners or peeling laminate - they see history.

The doodled version (right) could still fetch thousands of pounds at auction. Credit: Hansons

Of the 500 first issues of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, 300 were sent to schools and libraries, so a premium will be paid for one in a reasonable condition.

"The near-perfect example is a remarkable survivor and could well sail close to £100,000," he said.

"The doodled version has a humble starting price of £2,000 to £3,000.

"I suppose it’s a lesson in what not to do with a Harry Potter first edition – don’t scribble all over it then give it away.

"But the people who originally owned it would have had no idea of its potential value today. It was bought for a child to enjoy and love."

Jim said the first hardback Philosopher’s Stone he uncovered for Hansons was bought for £1 at a table top sale in Staffordshire.

"This 50p Manchester find is the biggest bargain yet. It will be fascinating to seewhat it achieves."

The books will be offered in the Library and Harry Potter Auction at Hansons Auctioneers on 9 March.