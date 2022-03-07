A JCB driver who took cocaine before smashing into a great-grandfather running 'essential errands' and killing him has been jailed.

Joshua Whittaker, 24, hit Dr Anthony Hindle who had gone out for an afternoon ride on his Suzuki scooter as he usually did in lockdown.

Whittaker had taken the illegal drug before driving the digger out of a building site in Forton in Lancashire, hitting the 79-year-old retired senior lecturer at Lancaster University with the JCB's steel bucket.

Dr Hindle was thrown from his bike across the carriageway, finally coming to a rest next to a white ford transit van

Sadly, the great-grandfather died from his injuries at the scene on Hollins Lane, on 1 May 2020.

Dr Anthony Hindle pictured with his wife of nearly 60 years, Christine. Credit: Lancashire Police

Whittaker, now 24, was arrested and tests showed he had cocaine in his system.

He was charged with causing death by driving without due care / consideration while over specified limit - specified controlled drug.

Whittaker, of Higher Lane, Scorton, pleaded guilty and was jailed for 42 months and disqualified from driving for five years.

Joshua Whittaker has been jailed. Credit: Lancashire Police

In a victim impact statement Dr Hindle's wife, Christine said

She said: "The 21 May was a usual day. As he had done in lock-down he went out on his motorbike for a country run in the Trough of Bowland and to do some essential errands.

"He didn’t come home. He’s gone and words can’t explain the constant loneliness and sadness I feel.

"I miss everything, especially the hugs every day. I feel his being killed that day has also totally taken my life too.

"My life and heart is lonely and broken. It is the longest, loneliest journey I have had to walk after losing the one I love – and I will have to continue to walk it. He’s gone and I loved him."

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision resulted in the death of a much-loved man and shows all too clearly the terrible consequences of driving any vehicle under influence of drink or drugs.

"Whittaker’s reckless actions on that fateful day has impacted on many lives – not only those who loved and cherished Dr Hindle but also on Whittaker himself and his family.

"My thoughts today are with Dr Hindle’s loved ones and all of those affected by this tragedy and I hope that today’s sentence will both give them some sense of comfort and serve as a warning to others of the dreadful consequences that can result from driving while impaired through drink or drugs.”