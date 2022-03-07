Play video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Emma Sweeney met dentistry student Zohir Ali in Bolton.

A British student who attends a university in central Ukraine says he feels "lost" after the Russian invasion forced him to flee the country.

Zohir Ali, from Bolton, has been studying dentistry at Dnipro Medical Institute for the past three years but has now become one of thousands forced to escape the city for Poland.

After a harrowing journey, he is back home with his family in Greater Manchester, but says he has left behind a country and people he had grown to love and does not know what the future holds.

People wait for evacuation trains at the railway station, Dnipro, Ukraine. Credit: PA images

The 22-year-old woke to news that Russian forces had invaded Ukraine and missiles had rained down on the local airport on Thursday, 24 February.

After speaking to his family in Bolton over the phone, he decided his best chance was to make the dangerous journey to Poland - and fly home to the UK.

He packed up essential items and caught a bus with his roommate - and other international students - to cross the border.

Zohir describes how he saw military convoys drive past every hour, as well as countless Ukrainian families being separated at the border.

"It was horrible", Zohir explains. "I saw mothers and children going through the border and fathers only having a minute, if not less, to say goodbye.

"They knew they had to go back and fight for their country because then there would not be a life for the next generation."

Once Zohir crossed the border, he called his anxious family in the UK. He said he was so relieved to finally be on the other side that he "couldn't speak" to his dad without crying.

"I was scared but knew I had to be strong. I couldn't let my emotions control me", he said.

Zohir believes he is "privileged" to have made it out alive, because others, including his landlord who he holds in high regard, are still in Ukraine fighting for their country.

He said: "Right now I have no idea what I'm doing. I'm continuing to do my studying to keep up my knowledge but what my next step is - I'm lost, completely.

"My belongings, everything, is back in my city in Dnipro. Everything is there.

"I want to go back. I want to get everything. I want to study there, but I don't think that's a possibility."