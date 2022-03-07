Menna Fitzpatrick has become Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian, after taking silver in the women's Super-G vision-impaired class.

Taking her second medal on Monday morning, the visually impaired skiier from Macclesfield with guide Gary Smith won the super combined bronze, alongside brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson.

Menna said she was delighted at becoming Britain's top Winter Paralympian on medal tally.

Menna Fitzpatrick says she is "super happy". Credit: PA

She said: "I am feeling absolutely amazing! I can't quite believe it, we just wanted to build on the day before and we are super, super happy."

"I am so happy to be the most decorated ParalympicsGB Winter athlete; that is not what we came out to do today though, we went out to ski well, so to come out with a silver medal and a pretty amazing title as well means we are delighted."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Menna on her success:

The ParalympicsGB team has now won five medals at the Games in China with six days of competition to go.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports before setting off for Beijing, Menna admitted she still gets nervous before a race.

However she said despite having just 3% vision, she's never been afraid to hurtle down a mountain, having first taken up the sport as a five-year-old.

"Skiing at that age, you don't have any fear anyway. You just charge!" she says.

"I suppose I couldn't see anything coming up so I couldn't really be afraid of how steep or bumpy it was going to be. And that hasn't gone away yet.

"I do sometimes get a bit nervous before a race and in the start gate.

"But who wouldn't? You've just got to put those nerves to one side and concentrate on the race."