A six-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving an electric bike - as police continue to appeal for information.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Tuebrook, Liverpool, at around 6:05pm on Friday, 4 March, following reports an electric bike had collided with a girl on Windsor Road.

The six-year-old was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after sustaining a head injury, but Merseyside Police say she has since stabilised.

Detectives say the bike was reported to have left the scene following the incident and an investigation is currently underway.

CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area, and police ask anyone with information to DM @MerPolTraffic or call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 760 of 4 March.