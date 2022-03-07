Play video

Report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Mel Barham.

A British man who fled Ukraine with his partner says the UK government's handling of visas for refugees fleeing war is "not good enough."

Peter Cribley, from Liverpool, moved to Ukraine six and a half years ago to work, but was forced to leave with his Ukrainian partner Katia as Russian troops invaded.

The couple are currently in Budapest, after crossing the border to Hungary, and are set to fly back to the UK on Saturday, 12 March, after Katia was granted a visa.

However, Peter is highly critical of the UK government's handling of the refugee situation.

He said: "If a country like Ireland can give a blanket visa waiver and welcome people in, there's no reason why the UK can't do that.

"It's just not good enough. Why are EU countries able to do more?"

The UK government has came under fire recently after it was revealed 1% of submitted applications had been granted in the first 48 hours of the visa scheme.

Priti Patel Credit: PA images

The home secretary Priti Patel has insisted the UK is “doing everything possible” to speed up efforts to grant visas to Ukrainian refugees.

At Manchester's Ukrainian centre - as they sorted through donations - there has been more calls for the visa situation to be relaxed.

Gina Mandzij, of the Association of Ukrainian Women in Great Britain, said: "Your home is being bombed and then you have to apply online. It's not enough, it's too slow."

What are the UK visa routes open to Ukrainians fleeing war?

Under the UK’s recently-extended visa scheme, Ukrainians with parents, grandparents, children and siblings already in the UK are allowed to stay for up to three years.

The offer does not match that of EU countries, which have waived visa rules for Ukrainian refugees, letting them in for up to three years without first having to seek asylum.

The prime minister also announced plans for a new scheme for Ukrainians with no ties to the UK to come here under sponsorship.

The prime minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged the government needs to do more to help people in Ukraine.

Speaking on Monday, 7 March, he said: "We are absolutely determined to be as generous as we possibly can and as I speak to you all we are processing thousands of applications.

"Clearly, as the situation has got worse, we're going to have to make sure we do even more. The family reunion route offers the prospect of hundreds of thousands coming here.

"The humanitarian sponsorship route is also uncapped and we are putting people out in all the surrounding countries - into Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, as well as into Calais, France - to make sure we receive people and help people to come."

Listen to our podcast for the latest analysis on the situation in Ukraine.