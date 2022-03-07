A woman suffered a 'nasty and prolongued' assault with a glass bottle after trying to intervene in an argument between another man and a woman.

The assault, which took place at between 11pm and 11.30pm on 5 November 2021, happened on Lever Street in Manchester as a man and a woman witnessed the argument between another couple.

The woman was then hit with a glass bottle before the contents of it were poured over her, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say.

Officers have now released a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

DC Claire Wilson, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "The assault on the female victim was nasty and prolonged - she was hit with a glass bottle before the contents of said bottle was poured over her.

"Since the offence was reported, we have completed extensive enquiries and, as a result, would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image which we are releasing today.

"I would also like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with other information which they think may assist us with our investigation to share it with Longsight CID directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police quoting 3935 05/11/21 via 0161 856 4409 or gmp.police.uk. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.