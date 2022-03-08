Detectives investigating death of young dad Christopher Hughes from Wigan have released pictures of a car they want to find in connection with his kidnap and murder.

The 37-year-old was found dead in a ditch off off White Moss Road South at the side of the M58 in Skelmersdale on Tuesday 22 February.

A post mortem showed he had died as a result of multiple serious injuries.

Christopher Hughes was dad to a three-year-old girl Credit: GMP

Shortly after 4.30pm on Friday 18 February 2022, a member of the public reported seeing a man being forced into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove in the Worsley Hall area of Wigan.

Detectives think this was Christopher. His body was found dumped in a ditch near the M58 in Skelmersdale four days later.

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Jones, of GMP's Major Incident Team said: "Our thoughts remain with Christopher's loved ones, including his three-year-old daughter.

"Since he was found dead, we have been working around the clock to find them all of the answers they deserve but we need to appeal to the public for help".

Police are now trying to find a blue Audi A4 (BV21 WZL) travelling from Almond Grove in Wigan to White Moss Road South in Skelmersdale between 4.30pm and 5.20pm on Friday 18 February 2022.

The blue Audi police are trying to trace the movements of Credit: GMP

They are also asking for anyone with dashcam footage from those roads or any in between, particularly the roundabouts at junctions three and four of the M58 or the bridge over it which goes between White Moss Road and White Moss Road South.

Police think this is the route the Audi took Credit: GMP

Police are asking anyone with any information about this car, or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

Five men have previously been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and remanded in custody.

On Tuesday 8 March 2022 detectives made a sixth arrest, a 46-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.