At this gym in Salford the punches aren't the only things making a big impact.

Luiz Faye is a boxing pioneer who's opening up her sport to those it was previously closed to thanks to her adaptive boxing classes.

Luiz says: "It's a safe space for everybody to box and adapt it to their individual requirements.

"Every single person in here will learn how to throw a jab, the end goal is to throw a straight shot. But the process of getting to that end goal will vary slightly for each person in here.

"You've got people with a range of conditions from cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis to autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

"Whether it's co-ordination, the neurological patterning or the physio side of things each person is getting the benefit of finding that end goal."

Luiz spent 10 years as a police officer, but it was after being medically retired from the force in 2017 that she started boxing.

A degenerative condition affecting her spine, pelvis and legs means she now uses a wheelchair.

It was during rehab with her personal trainer that she decided to give boxing a go.

She says: "I saw a punch bag in the corner of the room and I just said I would have loved to have done that as a standing traditional boxer and he looked straight back and said why don't you do it in your chair. I couldn't think of a reason why not.

"The very next day I bought myself a pair of gloves and started to look for an adaptive boxing coach and that's when I realised that there was a void within the boxing world."

Motivated to change that in 2019 Luiz became the World Boxing Council's first female adaptive boxer and coach.

A year later she was one of only two wheelchair users to qualify as an England Boxing coach.

She now runs Kronik Warrior UK and holds weekend sessions out of former British and Commonwealth champion Jamie Moore's VIP gym in Salford.

The classes have been such a hit they have around 100 members with people travelling from as far as Edinburgh to attend.

Dylan Szoke is one of those. The 15 year has cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair since the age of three.

He says: "They are very important to me because without boxing my mental health would be worse than it is.

"I want to go to the Paralympics, I want to turn pro and become world champion. That's my dream."

Kay Ashton from Eccles has a condition called neurofibromatosis, where tumours grow on her nerve endings. She wears a back brace and walks with a crutch but always wanted to try boxing.

She says: "Being on a crutch I wondered how it was going to work because you've only got one hand to punch if you then have that and I couldn't work it out and Luiz said have a go in the chair. And I thought oh yeah I could do that!"

The safety and wellbeing of her boxers is Luiz's priority and she's been working closely with the sport's authorities on regulations to make all adaptive sessions safe.

Luiz says: "We've just applied to become the first England Boxing Adaptive Boxing Academy.

"The two inspectors who came over said that on their way over it was a no because of what they'd seen online.

"By the time they'd finished in the gym the answer was yes because we'd rewritten that narrative and that's what it's about."

With proper regulation Luiz hopes to see adaptive boxing go on to be included at the Los Angeles Paralympics in six years time.

She says: "Anything is doable when you put your mind to it. We've been four years to this point but in the last few months we're really starting to see a sea change in this.

"Momentum is building and the right people are seeing this sport for what it is and the safe side of it."

As part of her drive to make boxing more inclusive and equal Luiz has also launched a campaign called 'Women Box...Period' where she's hoping to provide free sanitary products to all 226 active England Boxing club's across the North West and Yorkshire.

There's still a long road ahead to achieve complete inclusivity and equality in boxing but the wheels are in motion and with Luiz leading the way anything is possible.