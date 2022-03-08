Male left with serious injuries after stabbing in Formby

Play video

A male is being treated for serious injuries in hospital following a stabbing in Formby.

Emergency services were called to School Lane at around 4:55pm on Tuesday 8 March.

It's reported the two male suspects rode off on bikes after the incident.

Police remain in the area to carry out forensic, CCTV, house-to-house and witness enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police. Credit: Granada Reports

Chief Inspector Simon Owen said: "Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish what has taken place.

"I would appeal to anyone who was vicinity of the cemetery on School Lane just before 5pm to please contact us.

"I want to also ask people who were in the area but may not have seen anything to please check your dashcam footage and any CCTV that could have they captured something which may be vital to the case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 673 of 8 March.