A mum-of-four has spoken of her shock after discovering a "huge" snake in her home - which is still on the loose.Kayleigh Ball, from Norris Green, Liverpool, said her children spotted the brown and white reptile in the middle of the bathroom floor just before bedtime on Monday, 7 March.

The 33-year-old has "no idea" how the snake got into her home as all of the windows and doors were closed.

She hopes the council will be able to remove the animal which they have not seen since Monday evening after it slithered behind the toilet."It was bed time and I took the kids up to bed at around half seven when one of them started shouting 'it's a snake in the bathroom'", she said."When I saw it I told them it was just a toy. I moved it lightly with my foot and it didn't move."When my kid turned on the bathroom light, it started moving and I s*** myself. It's skinny but it's huge"

Kayleigh closed the bathroom door and covered the small gap between the door and the floor with a towel to prevent it from getting out, before putting her children to bed.

She said she saw the snake go behind the back of her toilet and "hasn't seen it since"."I've since read they are attracted to dark places", Kayleigh said. "I had to get a bath and I must have set a new world record for the quickest bath and hair wash ever."Kayleigh said she feels "on edge" after finding the snake and she will have trouble sleeping until it is gone.She said: "I'm going to have to call the council. My palms will be sweating until I know this snake is gone."I literally have no idea where it has come from and I don't know if it's venomous."