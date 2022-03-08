A school boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a park in Salford.

The body of Alan Szelugowski was discovered by a dog walker in Clowes Park at 7:30am on Sunday, 30 January.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it has now arrested a 15-year-old in the Higher Broughton area on suspicion of his murder.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Police have previously arrested four boys, a 17-year-old, 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, on suspicion of murder, who have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "As always, our thoughts very much remain with Alan's family and friends as we continue with our investigation and we are committed to ensuring we bring those responsible for his death to justice.

"Although we have one teenager in custody our investigation remains ongoing and we are continuing to piece together the full circumstances surrounding his death.

"I would encourage anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should contact police quoting Operation Rabaul via 0161 856 0055, log it online, or call 101.

You can also contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.