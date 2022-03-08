A university student "lost control of her legs" and could not see or speak properly after being "spiked by injection" on a night out in Liverpool.The 19-year-old, who wished to not be named, was out with friends on Friday, 4 March, when she "suddenly collapsed" halfway through her third drink at club, Electrik Warehouse.

She was rushed to the Royal Hospital by ambulance where she was "projectile vomiting".The teen's mum said: "She lost the use of her legs and her speech was slurred and she couldn't see very well.

"They took her outside and called an ambulance, they didn't know what was wrong at that point. She was taken to the Royal where they observed her overnight."

She was allowed home the following day, but "still didn't have full use of her legs".

The teen was on a night-out in Liverpool when she was "spiked" in the back of her arm. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Her family noticed a "small pinprick" on the back of her right arm and the Salford University student was taken to Aintree Hospital for inspection.Doctors confirmed it appeared she had been spiked through injection.

Her mum added: "It just didn't sit well with me so they did some tests at the hospital and they said she had been spiked. She had to have a hepatitis injection."We just want to make people aware. She's had to take time off from university because she keeps having panic attacks."I'm absolutely gobsmacked and heart-broken how anyone could pick on a young girl. It's scary. In my head I can't stop going over the what-ifs, it's making me sick."More people need to be aware and look out for one another. Maybe more stop searches could be done to check what people are taking into clubs, but it's hard."

Police have encouraged anyone who suspects they have been spiked to contact them immediately. Credit: PA images

Merseyside Police confirmed they received a report of a spiking incident that occurred at around 2:30am on 4 March.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: "We understand that such incidents can cause alarm and I would like to reassure the community that we have a designated investigation team to respond to reports of spiking, ensuring that they are robustly investigated and those affected are provided with support."We work extensively with our partners across Merseyside including public health, local authorities, universities and licensed premises, ensuring that we have a joined-up public health approach to tackling the issue."Together we have a vested interest in ensuring that we keep people safe; empowering visitors to the city by helping them access safety advice and providing help and support to potential victims of this type of crime."

The detective inspector has urged anyone who suspects they have been spiked to contact police immediately.