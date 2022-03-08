A woman has been sexually assaulted by a man who threatened her with a 'knife'.

Police were called 4:40pm on Monday, 7 March, to a report that a woman had been approached and grabbed by a man on Athens Way, in Oldham, close to the Co-Op.

He sexually assaulted the woman, whilst threatening her by telling her he had a knife.

She managed to raise the alarm and the man, described as white, skinny and 5ft 9 to 11, fled the scene in the direction of Lees Road.

Police are asking for help to locate the offender, who was wearing a black beanie hat, grey hoody with the hood up, a black gilet, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He is also described as having a local accent.

Detective Inspector Andy Fink, of Greater Manchester Police, said the area is "a popular route for walkers and dog walkers" and extra patrols are being carried out.

He said: "This was a deeply concerning assault and one that will no doubt cause concern amongst the community but I want to reassure the public that we are treating this with the utmost seriousness and following all available lines of enquiry to identify this man.

"This is a popular route for walkers and dog walkers so we're appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and either witnessed the assault or saw a man that matches that description to come forward and speak with police.

"I would urge you to check any CCTV, dash-cam, mobile or door-bell footage you might have from yesterday as you could be holding vital evidence to support our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 0161 856 8915, 101 or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk quoting 2105 of 07/03/22.