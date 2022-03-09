Play video

To lift a fifty kilogram atlas stone with two arms is impressive, to do it with one is incredible.

For Becca Slater from Liverpool it is just another day in the gym after being crowned the world's strongest disabled woman.

Becca said: "It didn't sink in for about a week afterwards because we were just on the go all the time. You're just competing with your friends and then they go, here you go. It's like ok, that's me. You get a little trophy and you think I did that."

Becca's life changed forever in January 2017 when her car skidded on black ice and ploughed into the central reservation, before rolling down the M6 motorway. She lost her right arm, despite doctors at Lancashire's Royal Preston Hospital battling to save it.

Becca had surgery to insert metal screws and a fibula nail into her broken fibula. She then had to learn to walk all over again

She said "I ended up hitting black ice on the motorway and lost control of the vehicle, hit the central reservation and rolled. I was very lucky in the sense that in the car behind me was an off duty nurse. Behind her were two off duty fire fighters. They secured the scene and looked after me until the emergency services came."

Becca was a month away from joining the army and said: "I thought my life was over and I didn't know if I could do any of my sports again or get back to work. At the time it was trying to do what you could while in hospital because you don't know what life is going to be like. You can't think of the big picture or you'll get swallowed whole by it. It was so overwhelming so I just took one step at a time."

Determined not to be a couch potato, she fought hard to rebuild her strength and with the help of family, friends and sport she has come through her darkest days and despite the occasional low has rebuilt her life.

She said: It doesn't feel real that I am the world's strongest disabled woman right now. It's like as if I am watching someone else."

Now aged 26, Becca works in the pharmacy at the Liverpool Heart and Chest hospital and as well as competing in disabled strongman competitions she also represents Great Britain in sitting volleyball.

Becca playing sitting volleyball

She said: "You have this unspoken connection with everyone because whether you were born with it or you've had a trauma or whatever you all have something that links you and you all have this mind set of proving that you can."

"You spend your life with the world saying you can't do this or you shouldn't do that, we're like yes we can we're just as able as everyone else."

Becca hopes her story will inspire others to follow in her footsteps and find their own strength to succeed.