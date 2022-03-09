Play video

A car has been pulled out of the dock in Liverpool after a woman crashed through the barriers and into the water.

The woman, who was alone in the car, was able to free herself from the Audi after it plunged into Queens Dock close to Keel Apartments on Kings Parade.

She was given first aid at the scene and taken to hospital, and it is believed she suffered minor injuries.

Merseyside Police has since confirmed no offences were identified and the force no longer has any involvement in the incident.

Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service, along with the Coastguard, were all called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "[The service] was called to Queens Dock on Tuesday 1 March following reports that a car had entered the water.

"Crews were alerted at 11.02pm and on scene at 11.09pm. Two fire engines attended as well as the search and rescue appliance.

"On arrival crews found one car had entered the water, close to Keel Apartments.

"The driver of the vehicle had self-extricated when fire crews arrived. They received first aid on scene and were taken to hospital for further assessment.

"Firefighters cordoned off the area and left the scene at 23.43pm. The incident was handed over to Merseyside Police."