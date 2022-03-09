A heroic rescue dog from Lancashire has been nominated for prestigious award after he saved his owner's life by jumping on his chest while he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Loretta and Ray Whiteley, from Leyland, adopted Chewie as a puppy after he was found tied up in a bag with his paws and mouth taped in a "shallow grave".

The Yorkshire terrier fast became a very important family member, helping Ray, who has multiple sclerosis, with his confidence.

"He's always got one eye on Ray and what he is doing - it's as if he's his soul mate", Loretta explains.

In return for their love, the perfect pup performed 'CPR' on Ray, when he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest.

Loretta says Chewie is Ray's "soul mate" after he saved his life. Credit: Crufts

Loretta said she heard Chewie barking loudly in the living room one afternoon in 2018, and when she went inside she found Ray on the floor.

She said the 4kg dog was jumping up and down on Ray's chest, something they had taught him to do to their other rescue dogs - though they never thought he would need to use it.

Loretta explained: "Chewie was licking his face and jumping on his chest and I thought 'oh my goodness, what's going on?'

"Ray had actually stopped breathing and then suddenly his heart stopped. I managed to get him onto the floor and did some CPR on him, while talking to an ambulance crew.

"Chewie never left his side. It was almost like he was making sure I was doing everything right."

The couple are celebrating 30 years of marriage this year and Loretta says it is all thanks to Chewie.

Loretta said: "Everyday since then I've thanked whoever is upstairs that we've got him [Chewie] because without him I wouldn't have my husband."

Since his life-saving act, Chewie, alongside Loretta, has helped to raise over £5,000 for animal charities and other pets in need.

And now, his heroic efforts have been recognised and he has been nominated as a finalist for The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2022.

He has been nominated alongside four other dogs including a springer spaniel, who works with London Fire Brigade, and a the golden retriever, who helps her owner with pain, anxiety and stress.

You can vote for your favourite here.