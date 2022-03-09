A judge has given the green light for Greater Manchester to bring its bus network back under public control for the first time in more than 30 years.

The scheme was Introduced by Metro Mayor Andy Burnham but was initially challenged in court by the bus companies Stagecoach and Rotala.

They claimed plans to move to a franchising system were 'irrational' and 'unlawful'.

Sitting on Wednesday, 9 March, at the Royal Courts of Justice, Mr Justice Julian Knowles ruled against the operators, adding: "Whilst I granted the plaintiffs permission to bring the review I dismiss the claims.

"In my judgement the mayor's decision and the process by which the Greater Manchester Combined Authority came to recommend the scheme was lawful."

It's hoped people will be able to use tickets on all buses and hop-on and hop-off between services. Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

It is hoped the move will pave the way for a London-style transport system, called the Bee Network, where the same ticket can be used across the region's busses, trams and trains.

Under a franchise system, the combined authority will control the fares, timetables and routes of the region’s buses, trains and trams.

Following the judgement, Mayor Andy Burnham said in a statement: "This is truly fantastic news for everyone outside London who wishes to see a return to a bus service that puts people ahead of profit."

Additional funding will be needed for the Bee Network and Mr Burnham asked the government to partner with the authority and provide longer-term funding.

It's hoped the move will make fairs cheaper and tickets simpler. Credit: PA images

He continued: "Access to reliable affordable public transport is central to the government’s commitment to levelling up and to our net zero ambitions.

"We want Government to join us in a partnership that uses Greater Manchester as a pilot to allow it to become the first London-style public transport system outside of London, as the Government promised in its Levelling Up White Paper, providing a package of both post-Covid and longer-term funding.

"This ruling is a green light for the North to retake control of its bus and public transport system."