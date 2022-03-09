Home Secretary, Priti Patel has visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Manchester.

It comes as community leaders call for more support for the men and women fighting Russian forces following the invasion of their homeland.

Ukrainian Cultural Centre

There is mounting pressure to offer more support for those trying to flee, and Patel has faced intense criticism over the handling of refugees and visa applications.

The minister was at the centre in the Cheetham Hill area of the city for around 45 minutes and took questions from members of the Ukrainian community.

The centre has been taking in humanitarian aid to send to the country but say what they desperately need is kit for civilians who've taken up arms to defend their homeland.

Mounts of camouflage and bullet proof vests at Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Cheetham Hill (Facebook page)

Wolodymyr Kowalyszyn who was also one of the organisers of recent protests against the invasion by Russia said they are taking 'shopping lists' from people on the ground.

They have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public but want to turn their focus to helping those fighting. "We've kitted out a battalion," he said.

They're collecting and sending, boots, bullet proof vests and helmets.

They are now fundraising for non lethal equipment such as thermal imaging scopes and helmets to support Ukrainian's who've signed up to fight.