Three people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of an incident on Colliers Road Row, in Bolton, at around 2pm on Tuesday, 8 March.

The car caught fire after crashing into a tree, and firefighters spent around two-and-a-half hours extinguishing the blaze.

One person had to be airlifted to hospital, while two others were taken by road. Their condition is unknown.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We responded to a single vehicle RTC, the 999 call came in at 14.11. Three patients have been taken to hospital. Two by road one by air."

Firefighters arrived quickly at the scene where found the vehicle alight, and used a hose reel and other equipment to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) added: "Four people received treatment at the scene from a GMFRS trauma technician and colleagues from North West Ambulance Service.

"GMFRS crews were in attendance for just under two-and-a-half hours."