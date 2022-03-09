Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault following the death of a baby boy.Emergency services were called to an address in Hapton, in east Lancashire, on Tuesday, 1 March after reports of a baby suffering a "medical episode."

The boy was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment, but passed away four days later on Saturday, 5 March.Police say his family are now being supported by specially-trained officers.

A woman, 60, and a 77-year-old man, both from Burnley, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

The pair have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.An investigation is currently ongoing to determine the baby boy's cause of death, and detectives are asking the public "not to speculate".A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "Anybody with information which could assist our investigation is asked to call us on 101, quoting log 614 of March 1st, 2022."