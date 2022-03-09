A woman has been fined after she was caught shamelessly emptying her car of rubbish onto the street.

Keighley Whyte, 27, was caught on CCTV driving into New Viaduct Street next to the Etihad football stadium on 11 June 2020.

The car can be seen parking up, before two females get out of the car, dump the rubbish onto the side of the road, and drive off.

Waste management company Biffa, working on behalf of Manchester City Council, visited the site the next day and found evidence from the dumped rubbish which linked back to Whyte.

Further investigation then showed that the Fiat Punto used to fly-tip the rubbish was registered to Whyte.

The rubbish was found to link back to Whyte. Credit: MEN Media

She pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on 4 March and was ordered to pay a total of £614.

Whyte failed to attend an initial court hearing for the offence, and a warrant was issued leading to her arrest.

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, Manchester City Council's executive member for Neighbourhoods, said: "This is an environmental crime that doesn't make sense on any level.

"Not only is it an unnecessary cost to the council, and hence the taxpayer, it was an expensive way for this woman to get rid of rubbish when she could have taken it for free to a local tip.

"Once again, we want to send a message to anyone who thinks they can get away with blighting our environment, we will not tolerate fly-tipping in the city, and we will continue to bring prosecutions to court to show that this behaviour is not acceptable in our city."