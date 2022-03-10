Police have closed a murder investigation that was launched over “suspicious activity” reported on a bridge in Runcorn.

A member of the public reported seeing a man parking his car and acting suspiciously on the Silver Jubilee Bridge between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday, 12 February.

Officers from Merseyside Police subsequently arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder at a property in St Helens. He was later released under investigation.

On Monday, 14 February, a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed with conditions.

Police at the scene of an incident at Silver Jubilee Bridge, Runcorn. Credit: MEN Media

Extensive enquiries were carried out by police in Cheshire and Merseyside including underwater searches, CCTV and forensic enquiries.

No body was found during these enquiries and the investigation has now closed.

Both men arrested have been told the'll face no further action.

Merseyside Police said "the incident was reported to police in good faith and we would like to thank all members of the public who came forward with information to help us with our enquiries".