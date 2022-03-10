Play video

Patrick Duffy was more used to the hot Texan sun than the breezy Fylde coast when he starred in prime time US television drama Dallas as handsome oil tycoon Bobby Ewing.

In its heyday the show had a global audience and now he is headlining in Catch Me If You Can at Blackpool's Grand Theatre.

Appearing alongside him is Linda Purl, his partner in real life, who has an equally impressive TV record stretching from Happy Days to Homeland.

The couple have joined forces with Gray O'Brien, best known for his portrayal of the villainous Weatherfield businessman Tony Gordon in Coronation Street.

Patrick, Linda and Gray speaking to Granada Reports

The actors say they are loving being on the road as part of a six month theatre tour taking them across the country.

Gray said: "It's really interesting performing on stage because people are now taking their masks off and starting to feels a bit safe"

Patrick said"That was one of the attractions of doing this. It wasn't just three months in the West End, let them come to you. It's like we're going out there and then we step into these jewel boxes like the Grand Theatre. It's rewarding every single week"

Patrick Duffy and Gray O'Brien in Catch me if you can

Linda said: "It's just great being by the seashore and coming into contact with your audience at what I understand is one of the jewels of theatre in England".

Patrick and Linda Dallas discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom.

Patrick said: "Having known of each other and met a few times over the last forty years and then Covid hit. We zoomed called for two or three hours every night for over two months. Then one night I said I love you. The next day was really tense."

Patrick also spoke about his time on Dallas and the support he still receives from fans. He said: " Every single time we exit the stage door the pictures that people want me to sign are Dallas pictures. Dallas is why I'm here. I am 27/7 grateful for it."

Patrick as Bobby Ewen in Dallas

Catch Me If You Can is at The Grand Theatre from March 7 to 12