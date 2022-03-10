Eight aircraft struck off Isle of Man Air Registry under Russia sanctions

Eight aircraft have been deregistered from the Isle of Man Air Registry due to the sanctions against Russia.

The Isle of Man government is conducting detailed reviews of the air and ship registries to identify any further connections with the country.

When a person or body is added to the UK list of those falling under new financial sanctions, that person or body is automatically subject to equivalent measures in the Isle of Man.

If the UK imposes a travel ban on a person, that person is also subject to a travel ban under Manx law.

The Financial Services Authority has written to all its regulated and supervised firms to stress the importance of vigilance, and that sanctions obligations apply to all persons and businesses in the Isle of Man.

The letter, which is available on the Financial Services Authority website, reads: ‘All relevant persons in the Isle of Man must ensure they have a comprehensive understanding of the risks presented by their customer base and have in place appropriate procedures and controls to mitigate those risks. Increased vigilance and enhanced monitoring are strongly recommended, and should already be taking place.’

The Isle of Man has been mirroring much of the UK response to the war in Ukraine. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: "Russia’s actions in Ukraine are deplorable and it’s essential that the Isle of Man plays its part in bolstering the sustained economic offensive being played out in support of Ukraine.

‘We have acted decisively to ensure that sanctions are enforced whenever required, and will continue to do so. These actions and ongoing reviews send out a clear message that the Isle of Man will not be a safe haven for Russian money or assets."

Detailed ongoing reviews of both the Isle of Man Ship Registry (IoMSR) and the Isle of Man Air Registry (IoMAR) are taking place to establish any connections with Russia.

No connections have yet been identified on the IoMSR.

Sanctions listings are being reviewed daily with a view to taking appropriate steps that support the co-ordinated international response.